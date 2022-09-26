THOMASVILLE — The Ashe County High School Husky Vanguard Marching Band traveled to the Ledford Festival of Bands on Saturday, Sept. 24 to compete in their first competition of the year.
This year's marching show is entitled "British Invasion," containing themes inspired by Gustav Holst, Queen, Led Zeppelin and The Police.
The band had an early start to their marching season this year, with band camp taking place a few weeks just before the beginning of the school year.
On Saturday, a total of 18 bands competed, ranging from 1A to 6A in division. The 1A division included Forest Hills, Trinity and Glenn. The 2A division included ACHS, Providence Grove, South Davidson, Mount Airy and Westover Christian. The 3A category consisted of North Davidson and Oak Grove. The 4A category saw East Forsyth and South Caldwell. The 5A division included Freedom, Ronald Reagan, Northwest Guilford and East Davidson. The 6A category included Atkins.
Out of five bands in their category, the Husky Vanguard Marching Band placed second overall, something Director Joshua Mitchell said was impressive considering they didn't have their entire show performed on the field. Westover Christian took first place in the 2A division with their show "Timeless Love."
ACHS placements
2nd place Color guard
2nd place Percussion
2nd place Musical Performance
2nd place Marching
2nd place Visual Performance
2nd place Overall
The marching band is set to perform their full show at the Homecoming Game on Sept. 30, just before the game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
Their competition lineup includes North Iredell on Oct. 1, South Caldwell on Oct. 8 and North Wilkes on Oct. 15.
