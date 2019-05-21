WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School’s senior students were showered with scholarships Tuesday, May 14, as community members, principals, students and others announced 159 scholarship winners after a dinner served by staff and students. In total, ACHS students received $1,441,456 in scholarship funds.
Before the scholarships were announced, Ashe County Schools Director of Accountability/Testing and Career and Technical Education Joallen Lowder spoke to the soon-to-be graduates.
“In 14 days, those anxious, young 14-year-olds that walked in the doors of Ashe County High School will walk out as graduates,” Lowder said. “Tonight is just a small portion of the things that are happening. This is a big deal.”
Scholarship recipients included Lily Rochelle Calhoun, Blue Ridge Elementary; Anna Leigh Carpenter, Blue Ridge Elementary;Mary Abigail Sullivan, Blue Ridge Elementary; Emma Elizabeth Shepherd, Blue Ridge Elementary; Maegan Nicole Adolph, Mountain View Elementary; Anna Elizabeth Blackburn, Mountain View Elementary; Timothy Allen Barker, Jr., Mountain View Elementary; Emma Kathryne Calloway, Mountain View Elementary; Briana Nichole Davis, Mountain View Elementary; Wendy Leann Escobedo, Mountain View Elementary; Tanner Glenn Kilby, Mountain View Elementary; Heather Dianne May, Mountain View Elementary; Dianna Renee Miller, Mountain View Elementary; Alec Chase Roland, Mountain View Elementary; Samuel Christopher Tsolis, Mountain View Elementary; Taylor Nichole Walton, Mountain View Elementary; Rachel Leann Richardson, Westwood Elementary; Lauren Scott Robinson, Westwood Elementary; Kaessey Elizabeth Madison Thompson, Westwood Elementary; Matthew Cory Treva, Westwood Elementary; Rebecca Jane Yakel, Westwood Elementary; Alec Chase Roland, ACHS Booster Club; Mary Abigail Sullivan, ACHS Booster Club; James Conley Mead, ASU — Joe Daniel Severt Scholarship; Samantha Grace Woods, ASU — Joe Daniel Severt Scholarship; Olivia Amina Shepherd , ASU — Joe Daniel Severt Scholarship; Olivia Amina Shepherd , ASU — Ed and Lois Reich Scholarship for Education ; Olivia Amina Shepherd , ASU — Academic Excellence; James Conley Mead, ASU — ACCESS Scholarship; Samantha Grace Woods, ASU — ACCESS Scholarship; Maegan Nicole Adolph, ASU — Diversity Scholarship; Olivia Amina Shepherd, ASU — Academic Excellence; Maegan Nicole Adolph, the Last Dollar Scholarship ASU; Briana Nichole Davis, the Last Dollar Scholarship ASU; Kaessey Elizabeth Madison Thompson, Army ROTC to UNC Chapel Hill; Timothy Allen Barker, Jr., Air Force ROTC to Embry—Riddle Aeronautical University; Timothy Allen Barker, Jr., Embry —Riddle Aeronautical University Presidential Scholarship; Nicholas Adam Burke, Embry —Riddle Aeronautical University Presidential Scholarship; Wesley Marc Waddell, Ashe/ Alleghany Home Builders; Cori Isabelle Richardson, Keith & Sarah Reeves Honorary Scholarship; Matthew Cory Treva, Keith & Sarah Reeves Honorary Scholarship; Kellan Donald Anderson, Jerry Absher Memorial Scholarship; Wendy Leann Escobedo, Jerry Absher Memorial Scholarship; Lily Rochelle Calhoun, Ashe County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship; Carolyn Elyse Coldiron, Ashe County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship; Heather Dianne May, Dorothy Greene Memorial Scholarship; Dianna Renee Miller, Ashe County Christmas Tree Association; Dianna Renee Miller, Ashe County Farm Bureau; Anna Elizabeth Blackburn, Ashe County Historical Society; Riley Charles Edmondson, Ashe County Little Theater Stan Holman Memorial Scholarship ; Hunter Delenn Hogg, Ashe County Little Theater Stan Holman Memorial Scholarship ; Molly Kathryn Lewis, Ashe County Little Theater Stan Holman Memorial Scholarship ; Angelica Tao Macknee, Ashe County Little Theater Stan Holman Memorial Scholarship ; Cori Isabelle Richardson, Ashe County EOP Dorothy P. Eller Memorial Scholarship; Hallie Elizabeth Grubb, Basom; Emma Michelle Shepherd, Basom; Mary Abigail Sullivan, Basom; Hannah Grace Tester, Basom; Katelyn Marie Tester, Basom; Alec Chase Roland, Beaver Creek HS; Adrian Baldado Arado, Berea Tuition Promise; Anna Elizabeth Blackburn, BREMCO; Salem Elizabeth Brown, BREMCO; Lauren Scott Robinson , BREMCO; Rachel Elizabeth Weaver, BREMCO; Lily Rochelle Calhoun, Carson—Newman Honors Program ; Rachel Elizabeth Weaver, Carson Scholars Fund Scholarship ; Chloe Mikale Parker, UNC Chapel Hill Carolina Covenant; Alec Chase Roland, UNC Chapel Hill Carolina Covenant; Emily Faith Reed, Charlotte Novant Health Thanksgiving Day Parade Scholarship; Dianna Renee Miller, Chuck & Belle Gardner Memorial Scholarship; Rebecca Jane Yakel, Chuck & Belle Gardner Memorial Scholarship ; Kaessey Elizabeth Madison Thompson, DAR — Good Citizen Award; Taley Aleisha Dunnagan, Donahue Family; Alexander Sterling Jones, Donahue Family; Samantha Elizabeth Kefauver, Donahue Family; Jonathan Rayan Hernandez Reyna, Donahue Family; Hayley Brooke Ritter, Emory & Henry College Bonner Scholarship; Hayley Brooke Ritter, Emory & Henry College Founders Scholarship; Hayley Brooke Ritter, Emory & Henry Access Grant; Carter James Wilson, ETSU — Roan Scholarship; Anna Leigh Carpenter, ETSU — Presidential Honors Community Service Scholar; Lily Rochelle Calhoun, GE Star; Maegan Nicole Adolph, Golden Leaf; Chloe Mikale Parker, Golden Leaf; Brooklyn Faith Pruitt, Golden Leaf; Alec Chase Roland, Golden Leaf; Angelica Tao Macknee, Greater Lansing Area Development GLAD; Heather Dianne May, Greater Lansing Area Development GLAD; Maegan Nicole Adolph, Vannoy Construction — Jeremy Brent Elliott; Kellan Donald Anderson, Vannoy Construction — Jeremy Brent Elliott; Adrian Baldado Arado, Vannoy Construction — Jeremy Brent Elliott; Timothy Allen Barker, Jr., Vannoy Construction — Jeremy Brent Elliott; Nicholas Adam Burke, Vannoy Construction — Jeremy Brent Elliott; Anna Leigh Carpenter, Vannoy Construction — Jeremy Brent Elliott; Carolyn Elyse Coldiron, Vannoy Construction — Jeremy Brent Elliott; Briana Nichole Davis, Vannoy Construction — Jeremy Brent Elliott; Tommy Isaac Dollar, Vannoy Construction — Jeremy Brent Elliott; Marley Drew Eller, Vannoy Construction — Jeremy Brent Elliott; Molly Danielle Greer, Vannoy Construction — Jeremy Brent Elliott; Bradley Tyler Harmon, Vannoy Construction — Jeremy Brent Elliott; Noah Wyatt Johnson, Vannoy Construction — Jeremy Brent Elliott; Samantha Elizabeth Kefauver, Vannoy Construction — Jeremy Brent Elliott; Hunter Howell Knight Vannoy Construction — Jeremy Brent Elliott; Margaret Stuart Knight, Vannoy Construction — Jeremy Brent Elliott; Heather Dianne May, Vannoy Construction — Jeremy Brent Elliott; Kelsey Marie McVey, Vannoy Construction — Jeremy Brent Elliott; Dianna Renee Miller, Vannoy Construction — Jeremy Brent Elliott; Laci Savannah Poe, Vannoy Construction — Jeremy Brent Elliott; Alec Chase Roland, Vannoy Construction — Jeremy Brent Elliott; Kaessey Elizabeth Madison Thompson, Vannoy Construction — Jeremy Brent Elliott; Matthew Cory Treva, Vannoy Construction — Jeremy Brent Elliott; Mabry Grace Watson, Vannoy Construction — Jeremy Brent Elliott; Lucas Ray Worley, Vannoy Construction — Jeremy Brent Elliott; Rebecca Jane Yakel, Vannoy Construction — Jeremy Brent Elliott; Tafton Daniel Baker, Lenoir Rhyne Scholars; Bradley Tyler Harmon, LifeStore Employee; Dylan Thomas Calhoun, LifeStore Employee; Haley Autumn Miller, LifeStore Employee; Salem Elizabeth Brown, LifeStore Employee; Billy Cole Hudler, LifeStore Employee; Lily Rochelle Calhoun, LifeStore/Community; Kelsey Marie McVey, LifeStore/Community; Chloe Mikale Parker, Lowe’s Carl Buchan Memorial Scholarship ; Mabry Grace Watson, Lynn Brown Slater Memorial Scholarship; Kaessey Elizabeth Madison Thompson, Marine Corps League High Country Detachment #1389 Lance Corporal Philip S. Walter Scholarship; Julie Breann Smith, Meredith College Academic Excellence Scholarship; Julie Breann Smith, Meredith College Teaching Fellows Scholarship; Kaessey Elizabeth Madison Thompson, MOAA — Rear Admiral Scott L. Sears Memorial Scholarship; Rachel Elizabeth Weaver, NC State University 2019 College of Natural Resources Scholarship; Rachel Elizabeth Weaver, NC State University Provost Academic Award; Emma Kathryne Calloway, Paul & Alda Perkins Memorial Scholarship ; Timothy Allen Barker, Jr. , Paul & Alda Perkins Memorial Scholarship ; Anna Leigh Carpenter, Peak Creek Ruritan — Sid & Jackie Webb Scholarship; Carolyn Elyse Coldiron Q & A Duncan; Lily Rochelle Calhoun, AB & Ruth Hurt Memorial Rotary Scholarship; Samuel Christopher Tsolis, Dean C. Jones Jr. and Rotary Scholarship; Kelsey Marie McVey, Rotary Club of Ashe County Scholarship; Tommy Isaac Dollar, Todd Ruritan — Ruby A. Trivette Memorial Scholarship; Salem Elizabeth Brown, Todd Ruritan — Ruby A. Trivette Memorial Scholarship ; Lauren Scott Robinson , SECU; Rachel Elizabeth Weaver, SECU; Heather Dianne May , Skyline — Frank James — 2 year; Matthew Cory Treva, Skyline — Frank James — 2 year; Alec Chase Roland, Skyline — Frank James — 4 year; Anna Elizabeth Blackburn, Washington & Lee University — Johnson Scholarship; Alec Chase Roland, Watauga — Ashe — Wilkes; Dianna Renee Miller, West Jeffersons Woman’s Club Mary Ruth Payne Memorial Scholarship; Antonia Jada Contreras, WCC — A Step Up Leadership Scholarship; Jason Michael Durr, WCC — Thomas C. Bowie Memorial Scholarship; Gabrielle Mari Hamm, WCC — JB Hash Memorial Scholarship; Bradley Tyler Harmon, WCC — JB Hash Memorial Scholarship; Caroline Deanna Jones, WCC — JB Hash Memorial Scholarship; Heather Dianne May, WCC — JB Hash Memorial Scholarship; Shelby Ann Swiney, WCC — JB Hash Memorial Scholarship; Matthew Cory Treva, WCC — JB Hash Memorial Scholarship;Sierra Cheyenne Walton, WCC — JB Hash Memorial Scholarship; Garrett Alexander Wood, WCC — JB Hash Memorial Scholarship; and Taylor Ashton McNeill, Winesett Scholarship.
During the ceremony, ACHS Principal Amanda Hipp expressed her feelings for the class of 2019.
“I am so proud of every single student that is in here tonight,” Hipp said. “I’ve watched y’all grow from freshman to seniors, and y’all have my heart. You are a wonderful group of young people.”
