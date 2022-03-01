WEST JEFFERSON — On Feb. 28, The Tavern Restaurant in West Jefferson hosted a special learning experience for ACHS Culinary Students.
Tavern’s employees Ronnie Herbein, Anthony Ocuto, Jacob Severt, Justin Cooke, Kode Kitsko and Micha Tucker trained culinary students Dylan Baldwin, Santanna Cummings, Vanessa Escudero Flores, Madison May, Christopher May, Isabella Parker, Caleb Reed and Isaiah Ritchie. The students completed job duties from the front to the kitchen. Orders were taken and dinner was prepared for 24 guests that included teachers and principals from different schools in Ashe County.
Dr. Eisa Cox, ACS Superintendent, was present and excited about the opportunity for the students. The menu consisted of Tavern Chips and cheese curds as appetizers, and oven roasted turkey sandwiches, chicken fettuccine Alfredo, Tavern Burger, house salad with chicken, salmon or shrimp were the entrees.
Owner Sherman Lyle was happy to host this event and give the ACHS Culinary Students the opportunity to see what it is like on a day-to-day operation in the restaurant industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.