Ashe County Little Theatre will present a radio performance of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol on Friday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.
The production will be broadcast live from the stage at the Ashe Civic Center. The broadcast may be found on the radio at WKSK 580 am/93.5 fm or may be streamed live at www.580wksk.com
A Christmas Carol was one of the most popular pieces of fiction that Charles Dickens wrote and was published in 1843. Since then, the story has been translated into more thn 40 languages and adapted into plays, movies and musicals. ACLT’s presentation was adapted by local writer Melissa Edmondson and will feature all the favorite characters and memorable scenes. The redemptive story of Ebenezer Scrooge, after 177 years, continues to urge us to be kinder, gentler to each other.
The ACLT production of A Christmas Carol is directed by Rebecca Williams. The featured the voices include: Brant Burgiss, Jody Cheek, Baron Cooper, Olivia Cooper, Ava Edgell, Melissa Edmondson, Jill Gambill, Dayne Hodges, Michael Malloy, Les Miller, October Smith, Stephanie Stolt, Ben Thomas-Reid and Jim Williams.
The radio broadcast of A Christmas Carol will feature live sound effects.
Foley is the reproduction of everyday sound effects that are added to radio, films, videos, and other media to enhance audio quality. Jack Donovan Foley was the pioneer developer of many sound effect techniques used in early filmmaking. Sound effects technicians are called Foley Artists. For the live radio broadcast, ACLT actor Matthew Thomas-Reid has designed and created original sounds for all the ghosts as well as everyday sounds such as doors opening and shutting and the crunching of snow. The Foley sound assistants include Jody Cheek, Olivia Cooper, Richard Edmondson and Les Miller who will use all kinds of props to enhance the production. Sound technician Richard Edmondson controls the microphones and sound levels and mixes, all to create a cohesive performance for the listening audience. Michael Malloy has created original background music and leads the singing.
In partnership with WKSK Radio, Graham Caddell and Marty Norris, Ashe County Little Theatre presentation of A Christmas Carol is sponsored by community supporters Western Carolina Eye Associates and Skyline/Skybest Communications.
The Ashe County Little Theatre is an all-volunteer community-based theatre group who make their home in the Ashe Civic Center in West Jefferson. Since 1972, ACLT has produced three to four plays a year. The ACLT relies on ticket sales for revenue and in 2020 has not produced shows due to the pandemic.
Patrons are welcome to make donations to the Ashe County Little Theatre at www.ashecountylittletheatre.org.
For more information please call (336) 846-2787.
