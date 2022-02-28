WARRENSVILLE — Students at Ashe County Middle School are coming together to hold a blanket drive from Feb. 24 to March 11.
The students at ACMS have been having career weeks at their school and one student was powerfully moved by a speaker from Levine Children’s hospital that she wanted to do something to help and comfort the children at the hospital, so she asked if she could start a blanket drive, according to Vice Principal Susan Mochen.
The drive will accept blankets and stuffed animals to send to the children at Levine Children's hospital.
Students are encouraged to bring items to their homerooms until March 11. The homeroom class with the most donations will receive an ice cream sundae party.
