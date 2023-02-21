WARRENSVILLE — In October of 2022, ACMS science teacher Charlene Horton was teaching her eighth grade students about water, specifically water quality and water availability. Many of her students were curious about the percentage of available water on the planet and from there, a mountain of research was done. After learning more about fresh water and its difficulty to reach, the students came up with a plan to raise money to provide a new water well in the community of Masheka, Zambia.
"Some of the students were curious about the water cycle and couldn't comprehend how it doesn't end," Horton said. "They asked 'if it never ends, how can places have droughts and other places don't?' The students began researching and found that Africa doesn't have a lot of access to water. One of my students came across The Water Project and we started researching Africa specifically. They were realizing the numbers of people who don't have access to clean water."
"They asked why the people in Africa can't use a filtration process and I told them that it requires money and funding. We started talking realistically about how a lot of things need to be funded. So we started looking more into The Water Project and we began raising money," Horton said.
The Water Project identifies communities in Africa which don't have access to clean water. They look at the communities who need a water well and a borehole.
Horton said that after her students from the Kyanite team looked at the website for the project, they were touched by the amount of details provided for the communities in need, such as how many people live there, how many children are there and how they access their water. In their research, the found that many of the young girls have to miss out on their education due to the round trips of retrieving water, which isn't clean water.
"This is fully student-led," Horton said. "They really have big hearts and they asked if we could actually do this. They said it would be amazing to give everyone fresh water and to allow students to not miss school. Some of their trips are up to three hours one way to just get water that's slowly killing them."
Principal of ACMS Dr. Susan Mochen gave the green light for the students to further explore the project and to raise money. The eighth graders of the Kyanite team conducted a commercial to raise awareness and have been bringing in donations ever since.
The commercial can be found at www.animoto.com/play/cgWLYBWc4bKDQMImEM3oHA.
"The sound quality isn't the best, but the heart and what they're saying is all of their research," said Horton. "They chose to put in pictures of the community and they even had the boys to walk up the hill with jugs of water to show that it's not fair that only the girls are pulled out to retrieve the water."
Horton contacted The Water Project and they can keep up with the community that they're funding for. They will send videos of the construction of the well or borehole. In addition, Horton's students are interested in writing letters to the students of the community to let them know what they're doing for them.
Many students have given their allowance to fund the project, parents have sent in money and a number of donations have been given on the website.
As of Feb. 16, the students had raised just over $1,000.
When Board of Education member Polly Jones heard about the project, she gathered her church, Orion Baptist, and Pastor Lawrence Goodman, to contribute to their need. During the morning of Feb.17, Jones and Goodman payed a visit to Horton and personally handed her a check for $1,000.
"Your churches will support you for something like this," said Jones. "We are blessed to be able to give this."
Goodman commended Horton for striving to teach students, not only the curriculum, but how to love and care for one another.
"These kids are amazing and this is such a blessing," Horton said. "They have begun to realize the pain of those who are less fortunate."
After the donation, as of Feb. 20, they have raised $2,228.17. Their goal is $3,000. The well will begin construction in March.
To check out the community, to donate and to learn more, visit www.thewaterproject.org/community/profile/acmsbulldogwater
