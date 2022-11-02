NC Space Grant announces the third annual class of the North Carolina Space Education Ambassadors (NCSEA) program. NC Space Grant expanded the number of ambassadors this year, with 16 teachers from 12 counties in the statewide network of master teachers who deliver NASA educational content to their local students, schools and communities. For the complete news release and statewide listing of ambassadors, go to the NC Space Grant news page at ncspacegrant.ncsu.edu/2022/10/24/new-nc-space-education-ambassadors-named/.
The NCSEA program is offered in collaboration with NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. NC Space Grant partners with NASA education specialists from various NASA centers, including Langley, to provide professional development seminars following NASA Next Gen STEM education themes. Ambassadors earn NASA digital badges as they participate and progress in professional development opportunities.
“We are pleased to welcome our newest group of Space Education Ambassadors,” says Jobi Cook, the associate director of NC Space Grant. “These teachers offer a diverse range of creativity and demonstrate an eagerness to collaborate, which will make for a productive year. I am excited to witness their growth as they professionally develop and expand their network to include NASA leaders.”
Ashe County Middle School Earth and Environmental Science Teacher Charlene Horton was named among the new ambassadors.
Horton's states that, “under the umbrella of NASA and space education are numerous careers giving students real-world, tangible learning. We need to put the wonder of space back in the classroom.”
ACMS Principal Dr. Susan Mochen said that the school, students and staff are very proud of Horton for this achievement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.