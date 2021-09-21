JEFFERSON — Ashe County Schools is pleased to announce Jerry Graybeal as a new assistant principal at Ashe County High School.
“We are excited to welcome Mr. Jerry Graybeal as the newest member of the Husky family,” said ACHS Principal Amanda Hipp. “His experience makes him a great addition to our school.”
His career in education has strong roots in Ashe County, where he was inspired to return to college to study business education and educational leadership.
“In 1984, I was substitute teaching in Ashe County and Coach Dwight Kerr asked Keg Ferguson and me if we would be interested in coaching the middle school football team,” Graybeal said. “Coach Kerr saw the passion I had for coaching and he talked with me about going back to school and pursuing a career as a teacher and coach.”
Graybeal’s background in higher education includes an Associate of Science degree in Business Administration from Forsyth Technical Community College, a bachelor’s degree in Business Education from Appalachian State University and a Master of Science degree in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University.
During the years, he has gained extensive experience in education through serving as a teacher, administrator, coach and school board member in school districts in Florida and North Carolina.
“My favorite part about working in education is motivating and guiding students to believe in themselves and never accept anything less than their best,” Graybeal said. “Students today are bombarded with so many things coming at them from so many different directions that they often feel overwhelmed.”
To him, the greatest challenge of working in administration is taking the time to personally get to know each student and staff member.
“Not to just wave or say ‘hello’ when passing by, but getting to know them where they feel comfortable speaking with you about things they may be facing and being an open system of support for them,” Graybeal said.
One thing that most people may not know about him is that he played lead guitar for the past 8 years while living in Florida. During this time he was able to meet and perform with actor Jim Belushi and Jimmy Van Zandt, who is the cousin of the Van Zandts associated with Lynyrd Skynyrd and .38 Special. After shows, he also met and spoke with Ralph Stanley III and Ryan Parrino, who is the Lead Guitarist for Michael Bolton.
In his spare time, he enjoys live music, trout fishing and spending time with his wife and their six long-haired chihuahua babies.
What he looks forward to most in his new position at ACHS is forming new relationships and giving back to the community by bringing his years of experience in education back to Ashe County.
“It’s hard to believe I have been away for over 30 years,” Graybeal said. “Ashe is a special place and it feels great to be back home.”
