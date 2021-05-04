JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education met on May 3 at 6 p.m. for a regular session meeting. Those in attendance were Board Chair Josh Roten, Vice Chair Dianne Eldreth, Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox, Polly Jones and Keith McClure.
Roten began the meeting with a moment of silence for the recent tragedy in Watauga county, resulting in a 13-hour standoff and the loss of two deputies, Logan Fox and Chris ward.
Cox then presented recognitions and awards.
“We are honored to recognize our students for their outstanding work,” said Cox.
She began with the QuestBridge College Prep Scholar which went to Ashe Early College junior Grayson Miller, who was chosen as one out of 3,908 high school students across the nation. 15,000 applied for this program.
This program is seeks high school juniors who are planning to apply to college during the fall of their senior year. Students are accepted through showing outstanding academic ability despite financial challenges as well as being the first in their family to attend college. QuestBridge works with students throughout their entire senior year to assist in the college application process.
“I’m looking at several different universities, but I haven’t fully decided where I would like to go,” said Miller. “I’d like to thank Dr. Cox for inviting me to be recognized and to speak at this board meeting. I’d also like to thank everyone who has helped me get here by supporting my academic success including my principal at the Early College, Mrs. Cox, my counselor there, Mrs. Mahaffey and all of my teachers as well as my family.”
Cox then recognized the NC Soil and Water Conservation Poster Contest winner, a third grade student from Mountain View Elementary, Piper Johnson.
“My art teacher sent out a message and I thought it would be really fun to put my art skills into it and to help our community know more about soil and water,” said Johnson.
The board ended the recognitions with Jake Reavis, a ACHS senior who earned the title of MVAC 2A tennis singles champion, Baxter Glover who came in second, Tatum Brown and John Fields who won first place in the doubles championship and Jackson Kieth and Josh Weaver who came in third. All of the students will represent ACHS on May 7 at the 2A Midwest regionals in Salisbury.
Earl Pennington then joined the meeting to discuss the summer program plan for retesting and education. He asked for an approval of the plan from the board. The Board approved.
They then discussed the budget meeting for the next school year, setting a date for June 30 at 4 p.m. at the ACS annex.
Julie Taylor joined the meeting to discuss Federal Grants and sought permission to apply. The grants will go to different budgets within the school system. The board moved to apply the grants.
Pennington then returned to discuss the Approval of the 2021-22 CTE Goals. The goals are written every two years and they must return at the end of the first to ask for approval to continue the plan along with the federal grant money. The board approved the continuation of the goals.
Marcia Elledge presented the ACS Endowment Grant on behalf of the board. They had 19 grants submitted that covered all of the schools, but their fund did not allow them to give all of the money away this year. They were then recommended to fund around $11,000.
The board moved to approve the funding.
The new middle school has seen continuous progress and Dr. Cox said she hopes they can finally set a date to begin digging and construction. Engineering is 80-85 percent complete, inspections will take place on May 6 and board members including Dr. Cox and Roten met with the CMR to discuss athletic fields and updates on the project and budgets.
They will then meet to further discuss the budget with the Ashe County Board of Commissioners.
Cox said she hopes that ground will be broken by the first week of August.
