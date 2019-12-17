JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office held its annual Christmas party Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Ashe Shrine Club in Jefferson.
Ashe County Sheriff Phil Howell said the event was all about thanking the ASCO’s employees for the work they put in around the clock all year. The night featured awards, pictures with Santa and food grilled by Chief Deputy Danny Houck.
Howell said the Shrine Club offered the building to the ACSO free. Howell said the Shrine Club fit the atmosphere perfectly, and was big enough for the event and for the kids to run around.
The night also featured awards for members of the ACSO. Daniel Cox and William Byrd won Officers of the year, Most Traffic Stops and Most Served Papers. Top Shooter went to Tony Blevins and Charlie Howard hauled in the most arrests.
Erica Gibson received the Detention Excellence Award for her excellent work and recognition for interdicting contraband inside the Detention Center. The Detention Officer Award went to Capt. Linda Carrow for her successful work in bringing the Detention Center into compliance with State of North Carolina standards, as evidenced by successful State inspections, for the health, safety and compliant-operation of the jail.
The Dispatch Officer Award for most answered phone and 911 calls to Josh Steelman. Keshea Roland received the Dispatch Excellence Award for her response to a lifesaving event. While on an infant CPR call with a mother, Roland remained calm and guided the mother until first responders arrived.
