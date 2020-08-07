JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Sheriff's Office will give school-aged kids the chance to get to know law enforcement better Saturday, Aug. 15.
From 10-11 a.m., kids can head over through the drive-thru to get a back-to-school packet featuring items like a tote backpack, water bottle, frisbee and more.
Also at the event will be the ACSO's K-9 unit for demonstrations.
For more information, call the ACSO at (336) 846-5633.
