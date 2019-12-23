JEFFERSON — Continuing a strong annual tradition, American Emergency Vehicles passed out checks Thursday, Dec. 19 as part of an annual program for charity.
According to Warranty Administrator Dominick Gaetano, the money comes from a combination of the company and its employees. AEV employees can opt to donate part of their salary to a fund which is then spread out to many Ashe-based charities.
"It can be from $1 to $100, whatever an employee wants to do for the week throughout the year so it all accumulates," Gaetano said. "The company matches, dollar-for-dollar, whatever the employees put in for the year."
Throughout the year, charities send in letters to AEV explaining what they do, and that information is then sent out to all of AEV's employees, who then decide how the money is spread out by votes.
"We have changed company ownership and each time, this is something the CEO, CFO and Vice President were an advocate for," Gaetano said.
2019 saw the company spread out a total of $54,000. Ashe Outreach received $9,870, Ashe Services for Aging received $8,930, A Safe Home for Everybody received $8,460, Ashe Really Cares received $7,990 and the Ashe County Humane Society received $7,050.
Joining them was Triple P, Family Foundations, Ashe Pregnancy Center, WeCare, ADAP, Summit, Ashe County Sharing Center, Imagination Ashe, Kampn, Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens, Camp New Hope, Southern Sun Farm, Ashe Medications Assistnce and 1,2,3; who each received $500.
