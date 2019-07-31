WEST JEFFERSON — Aldermen John Reeves and Stephen Shoemaker joined Town Manager Brantley Price, Town Clerk Rebecca Eldreth and West Jefferson business owners for a walking tour to discuss the downtown wayfinding project on Thursday, July 25.
The tour was led by Eric Woolridge, director of planning and business development for Destination by Design — the firm working with the town on the project. Participating business owners included Josh Williams of Ashe County Cheese, Rob Sheets of Cobblestone’s of Ashe, Sherman Lyle of The Hotel Tavern and Ashe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt.
During the tour, locations for directional signs, kiosks and parking signs throughout the town to help direct visitors to restaurants and businesses on less-traveled streets were discussed, such as Backstreet and Third Avenue.
For phase one of the project, which Price said he hopes to be completed within the 2019-2020 fiscal year, several potential locations were marked as a priority during the tour.
Priority locations for kiosks included one at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Main Street in front of Town Hall, one at the public seating/patio area across from Black Jack’s Pub and Grill, one in front of the Chamber of Commerce and another at the entrance of the parking lot on East Main Street.
For directional signs, priority locations included the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Main Street in front of Town Hall, the corner of East Main Street and Third Avenue, the corner of Second Street and Jefferson Avenue, the corner of Backstreet and West Main Street behind the patio of The Hotel Tavern and the corner of West Ashe Street and Jefferson Avenue in front of Sisters on Main, as well as others.
Parking signage was also discussed during the tour, with priority locations at the intersection of East Main Street and Jefferson Avenue, the corner of State Street and Jefferson Avenue, one in front of the parking lot on East Main Street, as well as others on West Main Street and School and School Avenue.
According to the Town of West Jefferson’s 2019-2020 approved fiscal year budget, a total of $25,000 is allocated for phase one of the project, and Reeves said that $11,000 of those funds is being provided through the state’s 2019-2020 fiscal year budget, which has not yet been approved.
Now that priority locations have been selected, Reeves said the project will be discussed at a future board meeting before the town moves forward with phase one of the project. Ashe Post and Times will provide updates as they are made available.
