HIGH COUNTRY — The 2023 edition of All About Weddings, an award-winning, special publication of Mountain Times Publication’s All About Women magazine, is now available across the High Country.
The magazine features planning advice, tips and tricks, and inspiration for weddings.Freelancers, local experts and High Country photographers detail why the mountains as an ideal event destination.
Articles include how to select a photographer, how to relax before the big day, budgeting responsibly and more. The magazine also includes interviews with wedding vendors from across the region. The High Country is full of highly sought after venues, caterers, florists, makeup artists, photographers and stylist that contributed to the making of this magazine.
Stories of 13 couples — nine weddings, two engagements, one vow renewal and one planning-based interview — are accompanied by photographs taken by High Country photographers. From elopements to large ceremonies photographed in styles ranging from light and airy to moody, the photo spreads offer inspiration for celebrations of any kind.
The 2023 edition of All About Weddings is available at newsstands across the High Country, in addition to Mountain Times Publications offices in Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties. The magazine is free and can be found online at www.wataugademocrat.com/special_sections/.
