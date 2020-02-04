Bill Shillito, Executive Director of The CART Fund, Inc., will be the guest speaker at the regular meeting of the Rotary Club of Ashe County on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 8 a.m. The meeting will be at Sweet and Savory Bakery and Deli at 6 South Jefferson Ave., West Jefferson.
The public is invited to attend but we need to get a head count from those who will attend. Contact Glenn Hood, Program Chairman, at (336) 982-4704 for reservations for this meeting. Breakfast is included in the $10 cost.
The CART Fund is a Rotary-related charity that is based in the southeastern United States and is dedicated to raising funds to provide “seed” money for cutting edge, high impact research in hopes of finding a cure/prevention/effective treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. The name, “CART” is an acronym for “Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust.”
Funds are raised by encouraging Rotarians to leave their pocket change in a blue bucket found on their tables at every Rotary meeting, although contributions of any type are accepted. Rotary clubs also hold dedicated fundraising events for The CART Fund.
The goal of the CART Fund is to encourage exploratory and developmental A.D. research projects within the United States. This is accomplished by providing financial support for the early and conceptual plans of those projects that may not yet be supported by extensive preliminary data but have the potential to substantially advance biomedical research.
Since its first grant in 1999, The CART Fund has awarded $8.2 million in 50 research grants. CART Fund by-laws require that 100 percent of all donated funds must go to A.D. research. All contributions are tax deductible.
In 2019, $1 million was given in five grants to researchers from Arizona State University, Washington University at St. Louis, Georgia Tech, The Mayo Clinic – Jacksonville Fl, Massachusetts General Institute for Neurodegenerative Disease and City of Hope. Grant recipients since 1999 have included researchers at Johns Hopkins University, The Cleveland Clinic, University of Pennsylvania, Harvard Medical School and UNC-Pembroke, among others.
