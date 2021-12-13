JEFFERSON — Continuing a strong tradition of an annual Ashe County charity program, American Emergency Vehicles offers a benevolence fund giving employees opportunity to invest into their community.
AEV matching dollar for dollar employees have the choice for a portion of their weekly pay to be added to a charity fund.
Throughout the year local charities submit letters explaining how they assist the community, this information is shared with participating employees who then vote to direct how money is distributed.
2021 funds distributed a total of$53,500.
In the past directors of the top agencies are invited to AEV to be presented with a check and for a group photo.
As we all navigate current health issues we’ll have to pause that tradition.
Funds Distributed: Partnership of Ashe (A.S.H.E) $9,660, Ashe Outreach $11,040, Ashe Really Cares $8,280, A.S.H.E. $7,892, Generations Ashe (Svcs for Aging) $7,820, Humane Society $9,200.
Each of the following receive $500 each: Nest Alliance, Ashe Opportunities/ADAP, Sharing Center, Imagination Ashe, Ashe Pregnancy Center, We Care, Summit, (1,2,3), Triple P, Family Foundation, KAMPN, Appalachian Senior Program, Camp New Hope, Southern Sun Farm and Ashe Medication.
