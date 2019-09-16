WEST JEFFERSON — While Jefferson Avenue in Downtown West Jefferson might be closed to cars Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20 and 21, the street will still be packed with people and antique vendors as part of the eighth annual West Jefferson Olde Time Antiques Fair.
Organizer Keith Woodie said the street will be closed down from Boondocks to the intersection with Second Street, and will make this year’s fair the largest yet by 30 to 40 percent. Woodie said more than 70 vendors will be in attendance, each with unique and hard-to-find items.
Last year’s event was postponed to October due to the arrival of Hurricane Florence. While weather is always a concern with an outdoor event, Woodie said everything is looking good for the Antiques fair.
“Everything looks good so far, so we’re just going to keep praying but it looks like it’s going to be a beautiful weekend,” Woodie said.
Woodie said the shops and restaurants along the street will still be open, giving visitors many options to spend their time.
Woodie said the fair would not have been possible without their sponsors Perry’s Gold Mine, The Hotel Tavern, Ashe County Cheese, LifeStore, Skyline/SkyBest, Dr. Timothy Rector, D.D.S., Smoky Mountain Barbecue and Hole Lotta Donuts.
The eighth annual West Jefferson Olde Time Antiques Fair will be held along Jefferson Avenue from 1-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. For more information, visit www.wjantiquesfair.com or call (336) 977-0398.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.