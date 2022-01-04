BOONE — App State Chancellor Sheri Everts announced Jan. 3 that there are no current plans to move in-person classes online for the start of the semester, which begins on Jan. 10.
“As we begin to resume operations for the Spring 2022 semester, we are closely watching the emergence and progression of the virus variants that cause COVID-19,” Everts wrote in an email to campus. “The CDC indicates the Omicron variant is the most prevalent in our region, and has also determined the Omicron variant may spread more easily than Delta and other variants. State public health experts have shared that they expect cases in North Carolina to peak in mid-to-late January. As we prepare for an expected increase in cases of COVID-19, we are reviewing our safety and reporting protocols.”
According to the university, the next COVID-19 dashboard update will be on Jan. 18, 2022, and will include metrics recommended by local public health to better measure the impact of new COVID-19 variants on our campus and community.
“When we post the first updates of the spring semester to the dashboard on Jan. 18, it is likely we will focus on different metrics to better measure the impact of new COVID variants on our campus and community,” Everts said.
App State will continue requiring face coverings in all indoor campus locations for students, faculty, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status as long as the CDC recommendation is in effect.
App State’s Student Health Service clinic offers all three primary vaccines and boosters by appointment. Students and employees who are not fully vaccinated are required to submit weekly COVID-19 test results if they are on campus at any time. App State is also asking students and employees or who eligible to submit proof of their booster or additional dose by Jan. 10.
Students moving into residence halls must submit proof of vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 test prior to moving in.
Following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who are unvaccinated or eligible but not yet boosted are recommended to quarantine for five days followed by strict mask use for an additional five days.
Fully vaccinated and boosted individuals do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure. For all those exposed, CDC recommends getting a COVID-19 test 5 days after exposure.
If symptoms occur, individuals should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms symptoms are not attributable to COVID-19.
App State, like many other universities, is entering the fifth semester of managing COVID-19 respond and recovery efforts, which have been ongoing for 719 days.
“Our students, faculty and staff have proven time and again that we are a caring community that follows COVID safety protocols. Thank you for your diligence, and particularly, for getting vaccinated and boosted. Because of your adherence to the protocols and your dedication to the safety of our community, we have been able to remain primarily face-to-face, hold events and remain focused on providing the best possible student experience.”
Students will begin moving into residents halls at 8 a.m. on Jan. 7. More information on App State COVID-19 plans can be found www.appstate.edu/go/coronavirus/updates/.
