BOONE — The town’s Christmas tree got a high-tech lighting this year with the help of the App State students studying sustainable energy.
Appalachian State University Sustainable Energy Society is a collection of students from various disciplines interested in researching sustainable energy, and this year the club members designed the set up to make the Town of Boone’s Christmas tree completely fueled by solar power.
Jeremy Ferrell, the faculty advisor for the club, said the tree perched in front of the Jones House uses three solar panels and stores energy in batteries for when the sun isn’t too bright. A controller automates the process, making sure the four batteries don’t overcharge. Lastly, an inverter converts the energy to make it into AC current, which is the type of energy in the wall outlets of homes and offices.
Christmas tree lights and some lit-up decorations on the ground are plugged into the solar energy trailer, and Ferrell said the students are responsible for maintaining the device, troubleshooting any issues and keeping everything updated and running.
The tree made its debut during Boone’s Festive First Friday on Dec. 3, where it lit up the Jones House courtyard, only after a false-start when it was delayed to turn on. Shortly after the lighting, it was unplugged by a mischievous child.
The solar tree lighting was a first welcome-back for the club, Ferrell said. Established in 1995, ASUSES has been a space for students to learn more about sustainable energy, but participation has been lagging during COVID-19.
“I think it’s just a product of being virtual for three semesters and not having any activities, like the tree lighting didn’t happen last year and they do a solar concert in the spring which didn’t happen,” Ferrell said.
For the solar lighting, Ferrell reached out to a couple of students who had been previously involved to see if they would be interested in getting the club started again.
The solar tree lighting has a long legacy in Boone {span}— {/span}Ferrell estimates the tradition goes back to 2003 or 2004. When he was a student back in 2005 he was involved in the solar tree lighting, and coming back as a faculty member this year he said he enjoyed plugging back into it and seeing the next generation of students get excited about community outreach for solar energy.
“We’re in a kind of renaissance,” Ferrell said.
Ferrell works in the sustainable technology program, and the club is currently building back with a healthy mix of students from his program as well as campus groups like the App State Renewable Energy Initiative, which is a student-led, student-funded organization that looks to install renewable energy and energy efficiency projects on campus.
To learn more about ASUSES, visit asuses.appstate.edu.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
