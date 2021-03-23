WEST JEFFERSON — Appalachian Church held a blood drive on March 19 in scholarship donations to nursing students at ACHS.
Organized by nurse Phyllis Ashley along with the help from her son Pastor Steve Ashley, the blood drive was held from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students from Ashe County High School and members of the church volunteered to help out with check-ins and refreshments.
Inside the church, waiting areas were placed socially distanced as well as the beds for the blood drive. Once the volunteers had been checked in along with having their temperature taken, they were seated in the waiting area until a bed opened up for the donation. After, they were asked to wait for 15 minutes before leaving in order to regain strength through canteen refreshments. T-Shirts were also given after donation.
At the beginning of the blood drive, 63 people had signed up, nearly reaching Ashley’s goal of 69.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Ashley expressed how the event had been stressful but hopeful.
“It’s a little bit stressful,” said Ashley. “We have to go through all of the precautions and you can only have so many in here at a time. We’ve kept the blood drive volunteers six feet apart and along with the workers, they are required to wear masks.”
According to Ashley, in recruitments for the blood drive, the givers had to inform workers of any vaccines they have received and whether or not they had been previously diagnosed with COVID-19. Sign-ups were required, though the church said they would be able to take walk-ins if full donations had not been received.
Many blood givers had received rapid testing prior to donating.
In previous blood drives through the church, the first had been prior to the pandemic in the old Sears building located in downtown West Jefferson. In the summer of 2020, after the pandemic began, the church held the first blood drive in the new location. Ashley is hoping to hold another donation later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.