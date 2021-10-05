WEST JEFFERSON — Appalachian Church has recently sent a busload of supplies to companion country Haiti after its devastating earthquake.
On Aug. 14, southwest Haiti was struck by an M7.2 earthquake which occurred at a depth of only 6.2 miles. This was critical for the country because shallow earthquakes usually cause more topical damage.
Dozens of aftershocks shook the earth, leaving Haiti in a state of emergency. The Haiti Civil Protection Directorate (DPC) reported on Sept. 6 that 2,284 people had died and nearly 12,763 people were injured. There were still 329 people missing at the time of this report.
In response to the disaster, Appalachian Church banded together with the youth and leadership to pack a bus full of supplies to send out to the country in need.
Pastor Steve Ashley along with his father Rick said this project meant the world for the church as well as the country.
‘Rick Ashley has a heart for the people of Haiti,” said Steve Ashley. “He served with Samaritans Purse after the catastrophic 2010 earthquake and ever since then he has served and helped the Haitian people in many ways. The latest project was this Multi Purpose/Mass Feeding Unit that will serve thousands of meals per day to meet the most basic need of the Haitian people. Rick founded this ministry as Haiti First Responders and KBO Kingdom Business Objectives is registered U.S. 501c3 charity. Pray for God’s will be done in this great ministry.”
The bus was sent out over the weekend of Oct. 1 and was docked in Florida as of Oct. 3. Ashley said the bus was at the port in Florida and awaiting to be shipped to Haiti on Oct. 4. Time of arrival depends on the logistics of shipping company and Haitian customs.
For more information, visit www.haitifirstresponders.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.