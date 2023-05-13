NASHVILLE - The 2023 World Beer Cup Competition took place on Wednesday, May 10 in Nashville, Tennessee. Often called the “Olympics of Beer”, the global competition is organized by the Brewers Association, the not-for-profit trade association for America’s small and independent craft brewers. This year’s competition saw 10,213 entries from 2,376 breweries, across 51 countries. Those entries were judged in Nashville by 272 judges hailing from 26 countries.
Out of 307 medals awarded, North Carolina’s breweries brought home 13 World Beer Cup awards and tied for fifth place with Washington among top states by medal count.
1. California (50 medals)
2. Colorado (24 medals)
3. Oregon (22 medals)
4. Texas (17 medals)
5. North Carolina (13 medals) / Washington (13 medals)
Award-winning NC breweries are:
Incendiary Brewing Company (Winston-Salem), two gold medals
Sugar Creek Brewing Company (Charlotte), one gold medal
Appalachian Mountain Brewery (Boone), one gold medal and one silver medal
Foothills Brewing (Winston-Salem), one silver medal
Hi-Wire Brewing (Asheville), one silver medal
Pilot Brewing Company (Charlotte), one silver medal
Sierra Nevada Brewing Company (Mills River), one silver medal
D9 Brewing Company (Charlotte), one bronze medal
Lenny Boy Brewing Company (Charlotte), one bronze medal
Ponysaurus Brewing Company (Durham), one bronze medal
New Belgium Brewing (Asheville), one bronze medal
“In addition to producing incredible world-class beer, North Carolina’s breweries are reinvigorating our rural downtowns, driving tourism across the state, and creating thousands of jobs,” said Lisa Parker, executive director of the North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild. “Our small businesses provide neighborhoods and communities with a welcoming space to gather.”
