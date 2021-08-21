ASHE COUNTY — As booster shots are becoming available across the country and Ashe sees a 47 percent vaccination accomplishment, cases still continue to rise as the total active number hits 80 and the deaths reach 50.
As of Aug. 20, AppHealthCare reported that there are 80 active cases in Ashe with 57 individuals being actively monitored. A total of 50 deaths have been reported and cumulative cases have reached a high of 2,592.
In Watauga county, there are 81 active cases as of the Aug. 20 report with 51 being monitored and total deaths reaching 32. Neighboring Alleghany has continued to see the lowest numbers among the three but active cases dropped from 16 to 15 just this week. Deaths in Alleghany have remained at five.
In regards to vaccinations, AppHealthCare is continuing their distribution, rising to 47 percent of fully or partially vaccinations in Ashe. 53 percent are unvaccinated and 23 percent is need to reach their goal of 70. COVID-19 vaccines are offered by walk-in or appointment Monday through Friday 1 to 4 p.m. at all of AppHealthCare's locations.
"Based on CDC guidance, at this time, we are able to administer a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna for individuals who are moderately to severely immunocompromised as recommended by the CDC," said AppHealthCare in their Aug. 20 situation update. "This is for individuals who have already received a first and second dose of Pfizer or Moderna and who have a moderately or severely compromised immune system such as individuals who are undergoing cancer treatment, have had an organ transplant, are actively taking medications that suppress their immune system, have advanced or untreated HIV infection, or have another moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency condition. Before receiving a third dose, individuals will need to complete an attestation form stating they are eligible under the current criteria. Booster doses for the general public is set to begin Sep. 20 and depends on FDA and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendation."
$100 Visa gift cards are available from Aug. 4 to Aug. 31 to all who are 18 years of age or older getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and $25 Visa Gift Cards are available to those who drive someone to get their first dose of vaccine.
Currently, there have been 13,131 vaccines administered by AppHealthCare alone in Ashe County.
Ashe has continued to remain in the "red" representing a high level of community transmission. While Boone currently has a mask mandate, Ashe does not. AppHealthCare recommends continuing following the three W's, wearing masks, washing your hands and watching your distance.
According to NCDHHS, total cases have risen to 1,144,894 confirmed since testing began. In the state, 3,147 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized as of Aug. 20.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Aug. 20 that there have been 209,876,613 confirmed cases globally of COVID-19, 4.4 million of which were deaths. A total of 4.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.
To learn more about COVID-19 testing, vaccinations or data, visit www.apphealthcare.com.
