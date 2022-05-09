JEFFERSON - In the fall of 2021, Keep Ashe Beautiful selected AppHealthCare's - Ashe Health Center as a Beautification project. The center is in Jefferson at 413 McConnell Street and is locally known as the Ashe County Health Department.
"We felt this was a fantastic project for our Beautification Committee. We wanted to give back to employees who worked so hard for the county during the pandemic," said Linda Belger, Keep Ashe Beautiful Beautification Chairperson and Board Member.
In the fall of 2020, a group of 20 volunteers gathered to start a complete clean-up of the Health Department landscape. They pressure-washed a patio used for staff and client meetings and replaced aged tables and chairs with two lively painted picnic tables. In addition, the team cleaned up the landscape by pulling dead plants, removing old planters, and trimming shrubbery. Keep Ashe Beautiful worked with the town of Jefferson, who repainted the safety bollards and exterior building accent structures, brightening the whole building facade.
With the onset of spring, the final phase of the Beautification project was completed last week. Students in the Career and Technical Education (CTE) construction class designed and built two beautiful planters to flank the entrance. The volunteers then filled the planters with ornamental grass plants, spread mulch, and cleaned the main entrance sign.
Keep Ashe Beautiful volunteers were proud to give back to our Ashe County Health Department for their outstanding service, especially during the COVID pandemic stating “We feel Beautification projects like this are significant because they strengthen the community making it a place all would be proud where they live”.
Keep Ashe Beautiful would like to give special thanks to The Town of Jefferson, Lowes, Third Day Market Garden Center, S&S Mulch, Mr. Hugh Hirth's CTE Construction Class, and other anonymous donors for their donations. The project could not have been completed without their support.
(0) comments
