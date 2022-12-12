Applications for Ashe Early College now open Staff Report Dec 12, 2022 Dec 12, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Early College High School Rising 9th Grade Application for 2023-2024 is now open. The application will close on Jan. 13, 2023 at 5 p.m.The application link can be found at www.asheschools.org/earlycollege and on the school's Instagram and Facebook.AEC will also have a Floating Open House for Rising 9th grade students interested on Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 6 to 7 p.m. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Grade Rising Application School Education Student Ashe Early College Link Ashe County Early College × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Jefferson woman dies in car accident in Wilkesboro Ashe Memorial Hospital opens Ashe Women & Children’s Health Kristin’s Hook’d on Smoke chosen as ‘Finest Food Truck’ in Carolina Country magazine Teachers win Bright Ideas Grants from Blue Ridge Energy Musicians Mission of Mercy strive to meet the needs of many in Ashe County Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
