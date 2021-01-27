WEST JEFFERSON — Applications are now available for the 2021 Jane Lonon Legacy Fund Grant. The mission of the Jane Lonon Legacy Fund is to support projects that feature the fine arts, heritage crafts or performing arts of the Appalachian region in Ashe County.
The fund was established to honor the dedication and hard work of Jane Lonon, retired Executive Director of the Ashe County Arts Council. Her devotion to the development of the arts in Ashe County is the motivation to continue that work in perpetuity.
Proposals should address one or more of the following objectives: bringing arts activities to Ashe County, contributing to tourism and economic development in Ashe County through the arts or celebrating the cultural and artistic diversity of people and families in the region.
Applications will be considered from non-profit organizations, businesses, individuals, churches, performers and social organizations that wish to launch innovative arts projects to benefit Ashe County.
The application deadline is March 8. The 2021 grant will not exceed $2,500 and funded activities must take place between May 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022.
Applications may be submitted online at www.ashecountyarts.org or may be downloaded and emailed to director@ashecountyarts.org. Applications may also be mailed or hand delivered to the Ashe Arts Center at 303 School Avenue, West Jefferson 28694 by no later than March 8th.
In 2020 a $2,500 Jane Lonon Legacy Fund Grant was awarded to the Ashe County Mural Connectivity Project. This project will create a series of murals, the first of which will be at the New River State Park. The murals will emphasize the connection between Ashe County’s natural resources and artistic talents further enhancing tourism, our economy and reputation as “the coolest corner of North Carolina.”
The Ashe County Arts Council will facilitate the grant from the Jane Lonon Legacy Fund. For questions or more information please contact the Arts Council at (336) 846-2787 or info@ashecountyarts.org.
