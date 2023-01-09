WEST JEFFERSON — The Jane Lonon Legacy Fund was established in 2019, to recognize and honor the dedication and hard work of Jane Lonon, the retired executive director of the Ashe County Arts Council, with the mission of expanding on Lonon’s success in the development of the arts in Ashe County. The annual Jane Lonon Legacy Fund Grant supports projects that feature the fine arts, performing arts or heritage arts of the Appalachians in Ashe County.
Proposals should address one of the following objectives:
- Extending arts activities and opportunities to people throughout Ashe County
- Contributing to the economic development in Ashe County through the arts
- Celebrating the multiple identities of people and families of Ashe County
Applications will be considered from nonprofits, businesses, individuals, churches, performers, and social organizations that wish to launch innovative arts projects that will benefit Ashe County. A grant of up to $2,500 is available. Funded activities must take place between May 1, 2023 — April 30, 2024.
The 2023 application deadline is March 6, 2023 at 5 p.m. The full application and additional details can be found at www.ashecountyarts.org.
Past Grant Recipients
In 2020, a $2,500 Jane Lonon Legacy grant was awarded to the Ashe County Connectivity Project for the creation of a mural located on the Park Office Building at the New River State Park, Wagoner Access. The project is the first of a series of murals that will connect the arts and nature with the goal of enhancing tourism, awareness of the county’s natural assets and the local economy.
In 2021, a $2,500 Jane Lonon Legacy Fund Grant was awarded to the Greater Lansing Area Development (GLAD) organization for a community mural honoring Lansing, NC native and American folk singer and songwriter, Ola Belle Reed. The GLAD Mural project engaged local artists Whitney Landwehrmann and Joni Ray to create the community mural.
In 2022, a $2,500 Jane Lonon Legacy Fund Grant was awarded to Ashe County native Makayla Rosenberger who facilitated a two-week contemporary dance festival in Ashe County. The festival offered interactive experiences in contemporary dance to students and audiences of all ages, including two weeks of workshops and a public performance. Rosenbeger is currently completing her master’s degree in Texas.
The Ashe County Arts Council facilitates the grant from the Jane Lonon Legacy Fund. For questions or more information, please visit their website, www.AsheCountyArts.org, or contact the Arts Council at (336) 846-2787 or director@ashecountyarts.org.
