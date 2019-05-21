WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council unveiled their newest exhibit Wednesday, May 8 at the Arts Center. “Through the Camera’s Eye” highlights the photographic talent of the High County’s artists.
While the Arts Council includes photography in most of the exhibits they present, “Through the Camera’s Eye” is the picture’s time to shine. From monolithic buildings to forces and faces of nature and the people who inhabit the spaces in between, the exhibit has some of the most varied subject matter of all of the Arts Council’s exhibitions.
Arts Council Executive Director Jane Lonon said the exhibit showcases the talented photographers in the region and the different ways they create their work.
“The different techniques that they use, certainly the different cameras; some of the work is from print, some of it is from film and obviously a lot of it is digital,” Lonon said. “One of our goals in this show is to show that photography truly is fine art, just like painting and sculpture, and deserves that recognition.”
Lonon added that the exhibit alternates spots with an exhibit showcasing the Blue Ridge Art Clan, a regional art group, making a bi-yearly spectacle for visitors.
The exhibit will run until June 8.
