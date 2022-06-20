WEST JEFFERSON — Summer time is here and it is time for the annual ARTifacts Yard Sale. Sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council, the yard sale will take place on Saturday, June 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For a $5 admission, everyone is invited to a special preview party and sale on Friday, June 24 from 7-9 p.m. This year, the yard sale will feature a silent auction starting Friday night and ending by 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The Ashe County Arts Council will welcome donations June 22, 23 and 24 at the Early Learning Center (gym of the old West Jefferson Elementary school) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Home décor, clothing items, small furniture, books, toys, holiday items and anything else that comes out of your attic or basement will be welcome.
In the 2022-2023 season, the Arts Council will present 30 community performances, 15 school arts performances, and nine exhibits in the Gallery of the Ashe Arts Center, Spring Fest, Very Special Arts Festivals, Missoula Children’s Theatre and special events for all ages which give Ashe County residents countless opportunities to experience the arts. Proceeds from ARTifacts annual sale benefit these community and school arts programs.
The continuing goal of the Arts Council is to enrich the cultural life of Ashe County believing that this will go far in making it a first class community, which is good for families, the economy, businesses and visitors.
So, clean up, clean out and buy something new and different and support the Arts! For more information, please call the Arts Council at (336) 846-2787 or email at info@ashecountyarts.org.
