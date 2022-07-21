GRAND ISLAND, Ne. — Emma Riggs, a 16 year old from Ashe County, competed in the 4-H Shooting Sports National Competition in Grand Island, Nebraska from June 26 to July 1 this year. Riggs has participated in the Ashe County 4-H Shooting Sports program for eight years, serving as an officer in the club for three years. She qualified for the North Carolina state team last November and spent months (on top of her previous years of experience) preparing for Nationals.
Riggs competed in both the individual and team categories in Small Bore Rifle 3 P, CMP, and Silhouette, placing 11th in the nation in “Small Bore Rifle CMP Individual.”
Approximately 700 youth across the nation were selected to compete at Nationals, so to have one of Ashe County’s own representing herself, her family, her club and community at the national level was a huge accomplishment. When asked what it took to reach such a high achievement in the sport, Riggs said, “It took determination and a lot of dry fire.”
Amongst the highlights of the week, Riggs said her favorite things were seeing her hard work pay off, connecting with other youth from all over the country, and having fun doing what she loves.
Her advice to younger youth pursuing their dream was to “believe in yourself and if you put enough work into it, you can accomplish anything, and you have to have a lot of patience.”
Riggs plans to continue on with the 4-H Shooting Sports Club until she ages out of the program and will continue competing in shooting sports. The Ashe County 4-H program is proud of her ambition and determination in pursuing her goals while inspiring others at the same time.
