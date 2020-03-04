On March 3 the Ashe/Alleghany Home Builders Association held their Officer Installation Ceremony and General Membership Meeting at the Coppermine Grill in Laurel Springs.
Tammie Pruitt-Coffey, Executive Officer, welcomed all in attendance with a special welcome to Mark Martin North Carolina HBA 2020 President, who made the long drive from the Outer Banks.
Other guests included Earl Pennington, CTE Director for Ashe County Schools Walter Pugh, Construction Instructor Ashe County High School and Steve Scott, Career Development Coordinator at Ashe County High School.
Josh Scott of Honeysuckle Construction was installed as the 2020-22 President, passing this honor to Josh was Matt Rumfelt of Life Store Insurance who has served as President since 2018.
The board of directors unanimously nominated Steve Scott to serve a one-year term on the Board of Directors to represent the students of Ashe County.
Topics of discussion included the upcoming Construction Career Day which will be held at Ashe County High School from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on April 22.
This is a day for students to have hands-on activities with general contractors and other industries associated with building, such as electricians, plumbers, landscapers, excavation and much more.
Last year's event was a huge success and this year is expected to be bigger and better with at least 650 students participating.
Of most concern to the general contractors in attendance was the information and requirements for the upcoming Continuing Education Courses that is required for all licensed contractors, per NC General Statute 87-10.2.
These classes will be offered locally by the AAHBA with courses being held in West Jefferson and Sparta beginning early fall.
To learn more about the Ashe/Alleghany HBA or to ask any questions about the above information please contact Tammie Pruitt-Coffey at (828) 238-7137 or stop by the office at 409 S Main Street, Jefferson, NC 28640.
