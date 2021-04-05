Ashe County Arts Council presents Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas this weekend for a virtual concert in partnership with Mandolin Streaming. The concert will be Saturday, April 10 at 8 p.m. Virtual tickets are available at www.ashecountyarts.org under the Events tab. Tickets are purchased through Mandolin Streaming.
The concert, “In the Moment,” produced by Mandolin Streaming, will be the fourth in a series of seven retrospective concerts, each dedicated to revisiting and updating part of Alasdair and Natalie’s 20 years of recording and performing together.
The musical partnership between fiddler Alasdair and cellist Natalie spans the full spectrum between intimate chamber music and ecstatic dance energy. Over the last 20 years of creating a buzz at festivals and concert halls across the world, they have truly set the standard for fiddle and cello in traditional music.
Also, on Saturday, April 10, the Ashe Civic Center will play host to the WKSK Old Time and Bluegrass Radio Show. Starting a “little after eleven” Gary Poe will broadcast live from the stage of the Ashe Civic Center with musical guests, Wayne Henderson and Herb Key.
People can listen to WKSK 580am/93.5fm or listen online at www.580wksk.com. Due to COVID-19 safety measures, the radio show will not be open to the public. Join us on Facebook to enjoy the concert; we will be streaming live on the Civic Center and Arts Council pages.
Wayne Henderson and Herb Key have toured together for years and are well known in Ashe County and the surrounding area. Key is from Wilkes County and makes and repairs instruments in his own shop. Henderson is from Rugby, VA and is a well-known luthier whose handmade instruments are in high demand.
For more information, please contact the Arts Council at info@ashecountyarts.org or by calling (336) 846-2787.
