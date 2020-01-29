The chamber ensemble, Harmonia Baroque, will present an evening of classical music at the Ashe Arts Center on Feb. 1. The evening of music will begin at 7:30 pm.
The ensemble includes Michael Bell on harpsichord and Appalachian State University School of Music faculty members Corinne Cassini on baroque cello, Alicia Chapmen on hautbois (oboe), Douglas James on theorbo, and Nancy Schneeloch-Bingham on traverso (baroque flute). Special guest Hunter Holbert will be on the baroque violin.
Program includes selections by Vivaldi, Georg Philipp Telemann, Giovanni Platti and Louis de Caix d’Hervelois.
Baroque refers to the characteristics of the style of artistic expression occurring in the late 17th and 18th century. Baroque music was popular in Europe between 1600 and 1750. In the early twentieth century, this style of music became popular again and today Baroque music of Bach, Handel, Scarlatti and Vivaldi is played and enjoyed by musicians and audiences alike.
In the spirit of this elegant period music, Harmonia Baroque offers a unique experience for audience members. The players take great pleasure in the challenge and rewards of performing Baroque music on the instruments for which it was written, as it integrates technical mastery with expressive lyricism.
The Ashe County Arts Council is pleased to have Harmonia Baroque performing in the intimate atmosphere of the Gallery in the Ashe Arts Center for a true chamber music experience.
Admission is $18 adults and $5 students.
Tickets are available at www.ashecountyarts.org or by calling (336) 846-2787.
