ASHE COUNTY — As cases have continued to plummet across the country, Ashe County sees a low of 21 active cases as of Nov. 1.
Ashe now stands in the “orange” stage, representing a substantial level of community transmission. There were 20 individuals directed to quarantine as of Nov. 1 in the county along with a cumulative total of 3,301 positive cases and 57 deaths. In Watauga county, there were 48 active cases on Nov. 1 according to AppHealthCare, 57 individuals in quarantine, a total of 5,999 cases overall and 39 deaths. Alleghany has lowered to 10 active cases with 13 in quarantine, a cumulative count of 1,517 and seven deaths.
During the week of Oct. 24 to Oct. 29, Ashe County Schools reported that there were six positive cases among students and zero staff cases.
Over the past week, the positivity rate, demand in testing and new cases have lowered. Since AppHealthCare’s Oct. 22 update, new cases have fallen from 33 to 25 as of Oct. 29, the positivity rate has lowered from 7.82 percent to 6.81 percent and test numbers have gone from 422 to 367.
The county has risen to 53 percent of the population fully or partially vaccinated, 47 percent remains unvaccinated and 17 percent is needed to reach Ashe’s goal of 70.
Boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have recently been released and AppHealthCare has begun administering them along with the Pfizer booster.
The CDC recommends Pfizer and Moderna booster shots six months or more after completion of the initial series for individuals who are:
● 65 years and older
● Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
● Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
● Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
The CDC recommends Johnson & Johson booster shots for those who are 18 years and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago. Based on CDC recommendations, individuals who are eligible for a booster vaccine may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster.
Details on vaccinations for children aged five to 11 have also been released.
“The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet next week to review and discuss potential approval of the COVID-19 Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5-11,” said AppHealthCare in their Oct. 29 update. “We expect to know more next week regarding approval of the vaccine for this age group.”
AppHealthCare offers vaccinations by walk-in or appointment Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. at all of their clinic locations. To make an appointment, visit www.apphealthcare.com or call their COVID-19 Call Center at (828) 795-1970.
Testing is also offered by drive-thru Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The NCDHHS reported on Nov. 1 that there has been a total of 1,482,464 cases in North Carolina since testing began. 1,096 positive cases were reported on Nov. 1 alone.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that there have been 246,594,191 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,998,784 deaths as of Nov. 1. They also reported that a total of 6,893,866,617 vaccine doses have been administered.
To learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.apphealthcare.com or call the Ashe location at (336) 246-9449.
