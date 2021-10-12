ASHE COUNTY — Ashe County has seen a rollercoaster of cases within the COVID-19 pandemic. During the week of Oct. 4, cases went from 36 to 75 in two days and has now settled at 48 active cases as of Oct. 11.
Ashe has a total of 3,194 cases since testing began along with 57 deaths. Alleghany has had a total of 1,467 cases and has 18 active as of Oct. 11, has 18 in quarantine and holds seven deaths. Watauga has the most out of the three counties, totaling 5.773 positives, 61 active cases as of Oct. 11, 61 individuals directed to quarantine and 37 deaths.
During the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, Ashe County Schools reported that there were 13 positive student cases and one positive staff cases. No information on quarantine numbers has been given.
In AppHealthCare’s Oct. 8 situation update, Ashe County has continued to remain in the “red” representing a high level of community transmission.
AppHealthCare continues to offer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Testing can be done by drive-thru Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at each of their clinic locations. No appointment is needed.
For vaccinations, community members can choose to walk-in or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (828) 795-1970 for an appointment. Vaccinations are offered Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. If you choose to walk-in, your wait time may lengthen.
Over 13,600 vaccine doses have been administered in Ashe by AppHealthCare alone. The current rate is 52 percent fully or partially vaccinated. 48 percent remains unvaccinated and 18 percent is needed to reach the goal of 70 percent vaccinated with at least one dose.
Booster doses are now available for those who have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer. Older adults ages 65 and up, residents living in long-term care facilities and adults ages 18-64 who are at high risk of severe transmission due to underlying medical conditions should consider receiving a booster. Boosters are not yet available for Moderna or Johnson and Johnson.
Since the Oct. 1 update, AppHealthCare reported that new cases have went up by 75, the positivity rate has increased to 13.44 percent and the demand for COVID-19 tests have increased to 558 new.
Regarding a recent outbreak at Margate Health and Rehab Center, there is one active case. Cumulative cases are 11 and the last positive case was reported on Oct. 4.
AppHealthCare continues to recommend washing your hands, wearing your mask and watching your distance when applicable.
NCDHHS reported on Oct. 11 that North Carolina has had a total of 1,434,551 cumulative cases. Over 1,700 cases were reported on Oct. 11 alone. There are currently 2,152 individuals hospitalized.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Oct. 11 that there have been 237,383,711 confirmed cases along with 4,842,716 deaths worldwide. They also reported that a total of over 6.36 billion vaccine doses have been administered.
To learn more about COVID-19, visit www.apphealthcare.com or call the Ashe location at (336) 246-9449.
