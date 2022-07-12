WEST JEFFERSON — High Country Performing Arts Academy officially cut its ribbon on July 6 with the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce during a special event.
High Country Performing Arts Academy is a dance and theater studio ran by husband and wife duo Adrian, theater director and Suzanne Rieder, director of dance.
Suzanne is originally from Ashe County and is the niece of Debbie Little, the founder of Dancin’ Debbies. She began dancing, performing and competing when she was just two years old. After studying under her aunt, she left Ashe at 17 years old and moved to New York where she met her husband, who trained at Julliard in theater.
After moving back to Ashe in 2016 and starting a family, the Rieders began work with Suzanne at Dancin’ Debbies and Adrian teaching at Appalachian State University. When the pandemic hit, Rieder took time off from teaching and he and his wife learned of Little’s plan to retire. The duo decided to take over and found High Country Performing Arts Academy.
“We are so thrilled to be embarking on this adventure with you all,” sad Rieder. “As you all know, Suzanne’s aunt, Dancin’ Debbie, has laid an incredible foundation for us to build upon for the last 44 years. Now, we are going to expand on her legacy to do more with the dance program and I will be helping getting a theatre program up and running.”
“I’m so excited to start this,” said Rieder. “We’ve already had such an amazing five years with me working at Dancin’ Debbies. I’m so ready to continue with my dancers. It’s going to be challenging and it’s going to require a little more discipline, but I can’t wait to watch everyone grow.”
Classes are offered from pre-k all the way to adult. The theater program is starting fresh from scratch, but there are already plans for the first production, which is set to take place in January 2024. They are now in the process of getting a license approval.
Ballet, jazz, tap, hip-hop, contemporary and technique classes are offered.
“We hope to see all of the performing arts thrive here in the community with all of our students,” Rieder said.
The building is currently being renovated with the dance studio being finished and the theatre studio under way. Renovations will be completed by Aug. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.