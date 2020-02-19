WEST JEFFERSON — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Rusty Roots Boutique downtown at 4 p.m. on Feb. 14.
Members of the community were greeted by heart-shaped balloons on the stairs at the store’s entrance in honor of Valentine’s Day.
RRB is located at 12A South Jefferson Avenue, at the old Pretty N’ Pearls location.
Maggie Blevins is the owner of Rusty Roots and frequently shares her excitement and journey on the business’ Facebook page at RustyRootsBoutique.
Blevins started the RRB in Feb. 2019 as a hobby and side business. She always wanted to share her love for fashion and clothes with others.
At the time the business was founded, she was working full-time and balancing a busy schedule while she learned the dynamics of running a successful business.
She describes her boyfriend, Ethan, as her biggest supporter and who encouraged and pushed her to continue working toward her goal of operating a storefront location.
The boutique offers trendy and affordable clothing that appeals to locals and tourists. Some popular items available for purchase include C.C. Beanies, jewelry, graphic t-shirts and hoodies.
Store hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
For more information about items offered at RRB, visit the website at www.rustyrootsboutique.com.
Customers may also order products online through the website.
RRB can also be contacted by email at rustyrootsboutique@gmail.com or by calling the store at (336) 657-1120.
