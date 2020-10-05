The Ashe County Children’s Christmas project will be kicking off next month as churches, local groups and volunteers across the county are needed to purchase gifts for approximately 1,000 children in our county who are in need.
Over 20 representatives from local churches and the community voted unanimously to continue the project this year, even though COVID-19 has caused some changes.
“We are again sharing the love of Jesus and celebrating His birthday by reaching others with a gift at Christmas time. More than 1,000 children are in need and we believe that Matthew 25:40 teaches that we are to help the ‘least of these,’” said David Blackburn, who serves as Director of Missions of the Ashe Baptist Association.
The names of the 1,000 children who will receive gifts have already been chosen.
Volunteers who buy gifts are asked to remember that all gift items should be new. Gifts will not be wrapped this year as this involves many volunteers getting together to wrap more than 10,000 gifts, but the gifts will be bagged in a huge bag for the individual families on pickup day.
The Children’s Christmas Project committee asks the community to consider being a part of this year's Christmas Project by praying for these folks in need and buying gifts for them, beginning Nov. 4. Volunteers are also needed to help with the gift intake process and bagging of received gifts from Nov. 30-Dec. 4.
Volunteers will also be needed to carry gifts from the wrapping area to the storage area on Dec. 7.
Those who are unable to participate in purchasing the items or the intake or bagging process are also invited to donate money to purchase gifts.
In addition to the call for Ashe County churches and organizations to send volunteers to sort and move Christmas presents for our children this year, help is also needed to provide snacks and drinks for all volunteers.
If any local group is unable to help with the physical labor, then the group can still sign up to bring light refreshments for one day of the Project during the week of Nov. 30.
Refreshments will need to be dropped off at the cafeteria at Family Central around mid-morning.
The project can use donations of gift boxes in various sizes to wrap the gifts and stocking stuffers for teenagers are also appreciated.
These items can be dropped off at the Family Central cafeteria beginning Dec. 2.
For more information, contact the Ashe Baptist Association at (336) 846-5631 or visit www.ashebaptist.org for announcements or information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.