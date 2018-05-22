WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council is sponsoring a spring choral concert by the Ashe Community Singers this Saturday, May 25, at the Ashe Civic Center in West Jefferson. The concert will be free to the public with general seating. The chorus is an all volunteer group and have been rehearsing once a week since March.
Under the direction of Bob Zahner and accompanist Sylvia Zahner, this years participants include: Janie Adams, Norma Allen, Chris Arvidson, Anthony Benson, Courtney Benson, Joanie Bell, Michael Bell, Bill Berry, Jane Berry, Becky Burgess, Joy Campbell, Joe Clark, Joe Cochrane, Theresa Early Curd, Judy Dancy, Jeff Dreyer, Linda Dreyer, Jane Gardner, Rick Gardner, Connie Hardison, Kathy Howell, Sharon Kasel, Grady Lonon, Jane Lonon, Michael Malloy, Becky Marsten, Susan Meredith, Barbara Miller, Edie Miller, Vicki Mincey, Terry Monroe, Burton Prange, Vernon Taylor, Tom Truxal and Jenni Weaver.
Bob Zahner is a graduate of the University of South Florida, Tampa Campus, where he received his B.A. Degree in Music Education and Vocal Performance. He retired after teaching public school music for 34 years. He has been working in church music as a professional tenor soloist and choir/hand bell director since 1979.
During his career, he has performed and conducted in many cities up and down the east coast of the US. He has also performed at West Minister Abby, Coventry Cathedral, Canterbury Cathedral, St. Paul’s Cathedral, Heidelberg Castle Great Hall, St. Mary’s Cathedral and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany.
Sylvia Zahner has been a church organist and accompanist in the central Florida area since 1970. A Tampa native, Sylvia married Bob and they moved to Lakeland, Fla., in 2004. She is retired from Verizon. Most recently, she was a staff accompanist at Florida Southern College.
The community chorus repertoire will include classical selections by Haydn and Mozart, folk song selections including Shenandoah and Broadway arrangement including Phantom of the Opera medley. Bring Him Home from Les Miserables will be an all male selection and the sacred selection; One Step He Leads will be the sopranos and altos.
The concert is sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council and is partially funded by a Grassroots Arts Program Grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. For more information please call the Arts Council at (336) 846-2787.
