ASHE — The Ashe County Arts Council announced the Artist Support Grant for the 2022-23 grant cycle. Artist Support Grant program is a partnership between the Arts Councils of Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes counties and the North Carolina Arts Council. Its goal is to provide support to a broad range of visual, performing, literary, and inter-disciplinary artists that will have a significant impact on the advancement of their careers. Application deadline is Sept. 9,.
The Ashe County Arts Council will host a workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ashe Civic Center in West Jefferson for interested applicants. The workshop is designed to help artists with questions pertaining to the application process.
Artists at any stage of their careers, emerging or established, are eligible to apply for grants in all disciplines, such as visual art and craft, traditional art forms, music composition, film/video, literature and playwriting, and choreography and dance. Types of fundable projects include the creation of new work, purchase of equipment and materials, and professional development workshops. Grant awards generally range from $300 to $1,500, but sometimes ranging up to $3,000 depending on the number of qualified applicants who apply.
