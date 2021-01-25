WEST JEFFERSON — February will bring new events sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council. Event information, registration and tickets may be found at www.ashecountyarts.org under the "Events" tab on the homepage.
The Arts Council will be presenting a virtual concert with John McCutcheon on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will be streamed on Mandolin, a streaming service specializing in live music events. Ticket are $20 for individuals with other ticketing options available. Tickets links are available on www.mandolin.com and www.ashecountyarts.org.
The concert entitled “Roots and Wings: How Traditional Music is the Foundation of All My Music” will be as blend of traditional songs and original music and songs by McCutcheon.
“I came South in 1972 to find old time banjo players," McCutcheon said. "And I met loads of them and through them I met fiddlers, singers, storytellers, writers and a host of characters that lived through amazing times and events. All that together informed how I think about music and its relation to community life. It not only taught me a truckload of instruments and songs, it taught me how to tell a story, how to write a song, how to make music mean something.”
McCutcheon performed a concert at the Ashe Civic Center in 2019.
Feb. 11 will bring Elliot Engel back to Ashe County audiences for his lecture on the renowed author Mark Twain. The presentation will have Engel’s special blend of humor, facts and entertainment. This event will be a Zoom Webinar event with a Q&A with Engel after the presentation. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at www.ashecountyarts.org.
On Saturday, Feb. 13, broadcasting live from the stage of the Ashe Civic Center, the Gary Poe Bluegrass and Old Time Radio show will feature the Dollar Brothers. Folks can listen live to 580am/93.5fm WKSK or online at www.580wksk.com. Join us on Saturday, February 13 starting a “little after 11.” Due to COVID-19, the radio show will not be open to the public at the Civic Center. For more information please call (336) 846-2787.
As a result of pandemic, the Ashe County Arts Council is planning and implementing events and activities both in person and online in a much shorter timeframe. The events and activities will be shared on our website and our social media. Bookmark our website at www.ashecountyarts.org or like us on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest information. For additonal information, call the Arts Council at (336) 846-2787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.