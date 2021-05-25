On Friday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m., Ashe County Arts Council and the Ed Perzel Chamber Music Series present a live Facebook streaming event featuring Hayes Faculty Trio, Soo Goh, Eric Koontz and Junie Cho.
The repertoire for clarinet, viola and piano will include K.498 Kegelstatt by W.A. Mozart; Four Trio Miniatures by Paul Juon; Märchenerzählungen (Fairy Tales) by Robert Schumann; and Trio for Clarinet, Viola and Piano by Jean Francaix.
Soo Goh is an Assistant Professor of Clarinet at Appalachian State University and a co-coordinator of the Music Performance area. He is one of the first few musicians from Penang, Malaysia to further his studies on the clarinet. He holds a B.A. in Music and Computer Science from Luther College, a M.M. from Bowling Green State University, and a D.M.A from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. His primary teachers have been Michael Chesher, Kevin Schempf, and Kelly Burke. Previously, he was an associate professor of Music at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania. He has also been on the faculty at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Elon University. he has performed and taught masterclasses in Malaysia, Singapore, Austria, and Jordan. Soo Goh has a strong interest in technology and loves exploring ways to integrate them in his daily life and teachings.
Violist Eric Koontz led the viola sections of the Barcelona Symphony Orchestra (Orquestra Simfònica de Barcelona i Nacional de Catalunya, Spain) and the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra (Israel) before returning to the United States to pursue studies towards the Doctor of Musical Arts at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. In the United States he has appeared in chamber music performances with Bernard Greenhouse, Gary Hoffman, Dmitri Sitkovetsky, the Russian Emigré Chamber Orchestra (Tchaikovsky Chamber Orchestra of New York, among others. As a chamber and symphonic violist, Koontz has recorded with the RCA, EMI, Ars Harmonica, Columna, Koch and Decca labels. He earned the Bachelor of Music at the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and holds the Master of Music and the Master of Musical Arts degrees from Yale University. His teachers and mentors include Donald McInnes, Scott Rawls, Msao Kawasaki, Jesse Levine, Hatto Beyerle, Gerald Stanick, Jaap Schroder, and Lawrence Dreyfus. Koontz is currently the Professor of Viola and Chamber Music at the Hayes School of Music at Appalachian State University and has served as artist/faculty of the Brevard Music Center and the Cannon Music Camp.
Pianist Junie Cho has appeared as a soloist with orchestras, recitalist and chamber musician throughout the United States and in Europe and Asia. Her performance of Beethoven's Emperor Concerto with Prime Symphony Orchestra at Merkin Hall in New York City was acclaimed for its "majestic resonance and graceful melodies." The New York debut recital at the Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, in the Winners Series of the Artists International Presentations has been followed by continuous engagements of solo recitals and chamber music concerts with partners from the New York Philharmonic Orchestra and the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra. As a founding member and principal pianist of the New York Contemporary Music Band, Cho has given numerous performances of the World and U.S. premieres. Her world premiere presentations include a performance at the Kennedy Center Millennium Stage, as part of the Fulbright Scholar Program of the U.S. Department of State, and Italian Composers Showcase at the United Nations. She joined the Collaborative Piano faculty at Appalachian State University Hayes School of Music in Boone, North Carolina in 2014.
This event will be streamed live on the Arts Council Facebook page. For more information, please contact the Arts Council at (336) 846-2787 or email at info@ashecountyarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.