WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts recently announced its newest exhibit at the Ashe Arts Center, “Young at Art,” a compilation of student art.
Monday, March 15, or Tuesday, March 16, from 10 a.m until 5 p.m. will be the delivery dates for student artwork. All artwork should be framed and ready to hang or display on a pedestal. This non-competitive exhibit is open to all Ashe County students ages 5 to 18.
Student artwork must be all original and may be priced for sale or marked NSF (not for sale). Painting, drawing, photography, fibers, pottery and other three- dimensional art may be accepted.
The Arts Council retains the right not to hang all pieces submitted.
This is 24th year for “Young At Art” and the Arts Council is happy to again showcase the talented youth of Ashe County.
The exhibit will be on display March 15–April 26. Visit ashecountyarts.org for more information about gallery dates and times.
The Arts Center will create a video of the exhibit and post it on social media. All visitors to the Ashe Arts Center must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Currently, there is limit of 10 people in the gallery at a time.
For more information, please call (336) 846-2787 or email info@ashecountyarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.