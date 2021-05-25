WEST JEFFERSON — Beginning on Tuesday, June 1, people will be able to preview more than 50 items for the Ashe County Arts Council annual Auction for the Arts, which is taking place completely online. Bidding will begin Monday, June 7 and end on Saturday, June 12 from 7 to 8 p.m.
The auction has been held previously in the gallery fo the Arts Council, located in downtown West Jefferson. However, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic during planning, the board at the council had been moved to take a different route, setting up the auction fully online.
In the weeklong bidding period, people can place their bids online and if someone overtakes that bid, you will receive a push notification on your phone to be notified.
Committee Chair for the Arts Council Barbara Sears said she is very excited for this years auction, despite the switch from a physical to virtual.
“In previous years, we’ve had a lot of people participate,” said Sears. “With our Feast for the Arts Fundraiser, a lot of our donation money has come from the $40 per person ticket, leading into the auction the next day. When going online, the main asset we will miss is that $40 dinner. However, this auction allows for people from all over to participate. If I had a cousin in Rhode Island, they could easily bid on something and we could send it out to them.”
The money from the auction is being raised for the operating expenses of the Arts Council, including the concert series, entertainment programs and anything else that may come up.
“This auction means that we can continue to offer the citizens of Ashe County the very best in music or even the programs in the schools. With everything opening back up, I see the Arts Council opening up more as well,” Sears said.
Sears said if this year’s auction goes well, the option of having more online auctions is definitely a possibility.
Auction items will include donated products from local shops, restaurants and citizens. Florence Thomas Art has donated a number of paintings, a basket with goodies has been given by West Jefferson Specialty Food and fun summer trips have also been donated.
Each item will have various levels of spending depending on the demand for the product. A handmade rocking horse, a porch dog and rabbit, a fern plant along with a light up stand and more are also items that will be auctioned.
Registration will open up on June 1 and links can be found at www.ashecountyarts.org.
For more information, visit the Arts Council Website, email info@ashecountyarts.org or call (336) 846-2787.
