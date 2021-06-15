JEFFERSON — From June 7 to June 10, the Ashe County Board of Commissioners held budget sessions for the proposed budget in fiscal year 2021-22 in the Agricultural Services Building conference room on the courthouse grounds.
Those in attendance of the sessions were Chair Todd McNeill, Vice Chair William Sands, Chuck Olive, Jonathan Jordan, County Manager Adam Stumb, Finance Officer Sandy Long, Assistant Finance Officer/Human Resources Director Angela Eggers, Deputy Finance Officer Teresa Bare and Ashe County Clerk to the Board Ashley Honeycutt.
At this time, the current fund amount for the proposed budget has not been calculated or released. The amount total is set to be presented to the Commissioners at their June 21 meeting. The board will hold a public hearing at the meeting and determine the approval of the budget.
On May 17, Ashe County Manager Adam Stumb presented the 2021-22 budget to the commissioners in their regular session meeting. Stumb said the upcoming budget will be all-encompassing of the businesses in Ashe who are included in said budget.
“As anticipated, the current fiscal year 2020-21 brought plenty of uncertainties surrounding the pandemic,” said Stumb. “Some revenue numbers have been growing while sales and occupancy tax have been driving the game because of local travel and sales generated from federal stimulus payments. While these gains have been beneficial, there’s no expectation that they will continue in the coming year. New obligations will only diminish those gains.
“If last year’s budget was crafted around unexpected circumstances, then this budget will follow suit. As we ease out of the pandemic, we will experience shifts in travel, employment, building costs, fuel prices and other expenses associated in serving the public.”
The upcoming budget will encompass the new middle school project in partnership with the board of education, the re-use of the old middle school building, new equipment and salary raises for the Ashe County Sheriff’s office, further support of AppHealthCare, new aspects and funding for the Ashe County Public Library, extra services for Environmental Development and more.
In the budget sessions, Sheriff Phil Howell, Chief Deputy Danny Houck, Lieutenant Darrell McClure and Executive Assistant Jessica Vogler presented the Board of Commissioners with their current and future needs.
“In neighboring counties, we see they’re giving a little extra attention and care to their law enforcement, as you all are doing as well,” said Sheriff Howell. “We want to keep people in the county and in our department.”
In response to the employment crisis in Ashe and surrounding counties, Commissioner Chuck Olive encouraged ACSO to bring in their employees and work to keep them here instead of them wandering to other counties and jobs.
“You’ve got to convince these guys to stay,” said Olive. “We’re going to support you all we can, but you’ve really got to sell it. We don’t need these people to chase nickels and dimes into other counties.”
In other counties, local government has given out up to anywhere from a five to 10 percent salary raise for law enforcement and employees. Sheriff Howell and his team hope that the Commissioners can take that into consideration along with their vehicle needs, equipment needs and protection needs in the upcoming fiscal year 2021-22 budget.
County librarian Suzanne Moore presented her recommendation for the proposed budget for the Ashe County Public Library. Moore is looking for an increase in salaries for their employees, including nine full-time employees and seven part-time. The ACPL is looking to specifically increase the hours of a part-time worker, which would hold their budget about $73,000. The board agreed to take Moore’s concerns into consideration when reviewing and approving the budget.
For the Ashe County Arts Council, the proposed budget includes about $160,000 in funding. The Civic Center is currently having its HVAC systems replaced and Commissioner Olive proposed that they roll it all up and give $150,000 in occupancy tax to the arts.
Parks and Recreation will normally receive $40,000 in sports leagues and are requesting a new dirt bike/ motorcycle route. They have also requested the naming of the roads at Family Central.
As the budget will come to fruition on June 21, the commissioners said they hope to please and encompass those included.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.