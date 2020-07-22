WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce unveiled its 2020 Christmas ornament on July 4 through a short video presentation by Former Chair Karen Powell. This year’s selection is titled “Christmas on Main” is a nod to the county’s agricultural heritage and features the trio of cow sculptures located at Ashe County Cheese.
To watch the video of the unveiling of the 2020 Ornament click HERE.
The sculptures were designed by Steven Willingham and installed by Rusty Rogers and the Ashe County High School welding class in 2011.
The accompanying design on the backside of the ornament features a drawing of the Ashe County Farmer’s Market as well as a description of the artwork by local artist Bessie Clay.
The ornament series was established in 1993 by the special projects committee as a fundraising effort for the Chamber’s program of work.
Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt said they chose to recognize the agricultural industry in Ashe County because much of the industry in the area occurs at Christmastime.
“It’s such an honor that Bessie Clay, a local Ashe County artist has chosen to continue this for us and support this for the 28 years that we’ve had it,” said Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt.
According to Honeycutt, the Chamber has people who have collected an ornament each year and she enjoys meeting them and hearing about their collections.
“It’s just a wonderful thing to recognize the places that make Ashe County so interesting and bring up special memories for people,” Honeycutt said.
The Chamber does have ornaments from previous years for sale as well as the 2020 Ornament.
Honeycutt said previous ornaments available for sale feature the Arts Center, Mount Jefferson Presbyterian Church, Phipps Store, Holy Trinity Church, New River General Store, Glendale Springs Inn, Lansing school and Elk Shoals.
Those interested in purchasing this year’s limited edition ornament may do so at the Visitor Center located at 01 N Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson for $13 each.
The video of the unveiling of the ornament can be found on the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
The center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and can be reached by calling (336) 846-9550.
