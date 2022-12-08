featured Ashe County Children’s Christmas Project to help over 750 children By Nathan Ham nathan.ham@ashepostandtimes.com Nathan Ham Author email Dec 8, 2022 Dec 8, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Backpacks and other presents covered the floor of the gym at Family Central on Tuesday. Photo by Teresa Roark-Laws Bicycles for children of all ages were waiting to be picked up. Photo by Teresa Roark-Laws Gideons at Family Central were there handing out Bibles. Gerry Hazlewood, Allen Miller, Larry Stanley and Bobby Osborne were happy to give these Bibles away to those that needed them. Photo by Teresa Roark-Laws Krista Harrold and David Blackburn, the Director of Missions for the Ashe Baptist Association. Photo by Teresa Roark-Laws Randy Marion Ford general manager Josh Harrold pictured here with Santa Claus. Photo by Teresa Roark-Laws Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEFFERSON - Volunteers gathered together at Family Central on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to help make this Christmas a special one for a group of children in Ashe County.Through the Ashe Baptist Association, the Ashe County Children’s Christmas Project gathered gifts together for approximately 770 children.Volunteers bagged gifts and filled backpacks full of items to help bring some Christmas cheer for these children his holiday season.Gideons were also on hand volunteering their time by handing out small Bibles for the children and their families.It wouldn’t feel like Christmas without a visit from Santa Claus, who took time out of his busy schedule to be part of the children’s Christmas project. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cheer Gift Ashe County Christmas Project Christianity Volunteer Backpack Holiday Season Nathan Ham Author email Follow Nathan Ham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Jefferson woman dies in car accident in Wilkesboro Ashe Memorial Hospital opens Ashe Women & Children’s Health Cline Church Nursery presents Christmas tree to Governor Cooper Kristin’s Hook’d on Smoke chosen as ‘Finest Food Truck’ in Carolina Country magazine County officials, law enforcement and board members sworn in to office Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
