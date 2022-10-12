ASHE COUNTY - The Ashe County Children’s Christmas project will soon be kicking off again as churches, local groups and volunteers across the county are needed to purchase gifts for nearly 1,000 children in our county who are in need. Over 25 representatives from local churches and the community voted unanimously in May to continue the project this year for our local families and children.
“We are again sharing the love of Jesus and celebrating His birthday by reaching others with gifts at Christmas time. More than 1,000 children are in need and we believe that Matthew 25:40 teaches that we are to help the ‘least of these,’” Director of Missions David Blackburn of the Ashe Baptist Association said.
The Red Cards with the information on the children who will be receiving the gifts are scheduled to be ready on Nov. 1. These cards can be picked up at the Ashe Baptist Associational Office located at 204 Beaver Creek School Rd in West Jefferson. Volunteers who buy gifts are asked to remember that all gift items should be new. Plans are currently underway for gift wrapping by community volunteers and groups following any COVID guidelines that might be in effect at the time of wrapping.
The Children’s Christmas Project committee asks the community to consider being a part of this year's Christmas Project again by:
Praying for these families and children in need
Buying gifts for them (beginning Nov. 1)
Helping with gift intake process and bagging of the gifts from Nov. 28 – 30. Volunteers are very much needed to carry the gifts from the wrapping area to the storage area on Dec. 5
Giving money to buy needed items
Names of eligible children have already been selected and screened. Letters are now going out to parents for approval. The gifts will be brought to Family Central Common Area to be processed and placed in bags for the children. Gift deadline is Nov. 30. A letter will be sent to the parents on the pickup date by Nov. 21.
For more information, contact the Ashe Baptist Association at (336) 846-5631 or visit www.ashebaptist.org online for announcements or information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.