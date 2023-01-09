ASHE COUNTY — AppHealthCare has recently released their monthly Communicable Disease Update. The update includes various trends and important points, such as a rise in COVID-19 cases, flu deaths and more.
In the update, AppHealthCare stated that COVID-19 cases are on the rise. With the rise, they are urging the community to be aware of testing options.
"NCDHHS has partnered with StarMed to offer free telehealth treatment services for people who are COVID-19 positive," said AppHealthCare.
Antiviral pills are a safe treatment for those who test positive within five days of feeling sick and are at risk of severe illness. To learn more, visit www.starmed.care/nc.
Within recent weeks, COVID-19 regional hospitalization admissions have increased across different age groups. In the Triad Health Preparedness Coalition Region, hospitalizations have increased by nearly 100 since the beginning of December of 2022. Most of these cases are present ages 70 and up. The Omicron variants are still at large and take up a large portion of cases reported.
As of Jan. 4, ages zero to four are at 2% fully vaccinated. Ages five to 17 are at 23%, ages 18 to 65 are at 65% and ages 65 and up are at 83%.
COVID-19 related deaths have reached 92 in Ashe County.
In addition, CDC Community Levels within the state have increased. Ashe and Watauga counties remain low, while Alleghany has reached a medium community level.
AppHealthCare stated that most flu deaths are occurring in adults aged 65 and up, however there have been many younger individuals hospitalized and who have had fatal cases as well.
In regards to respiratory viruses, AppHealthCare recommends taking these precautions and using these tips if you contract a virus.
Prevention Basics:
- Get up to date with a flu shot and your COVID-19 vaccine series or booster. This is especially important for anyone who has an underlying health condition or is age 50 or older. Also, if you are 65 and older, consider getting a pneumonia vaccine as well.
- Stay home when you are sick and get a test to determine if you have the flu, COVID, or something else that needs treatment by a healthcare provider.
- Wash your hands often and use hand sanitizer when you do not have access to soap and water.
- Make a plan before you get sick. Stock up on COVID-19 test kits at home and talk to your healthcare provider about getting access to treatment for flu or COVID if you become sick.
- Consider your risks and layer protection, including using a high quality mask when you may be in crowded areas or around people who may be at high risk for severe illness.
Holiday Prevention Measures:
- Layered prevention is best. For gatherings high-quality masks are good tools to help block virus particles such as N95s or KN95s.
- Increased ventilation is a strong mechanism for added protection, including spending time outside, and when the weather does not allow, the use of HEPA filters, opened windows and ceiling fans.
- Get vaccinated for flu, COVID (including all recommended boosters), and pneumonia if you are 65 or older.
- Stay home if you have symptoms or are feeling sick. If you have COVID and are symptomatic, preliminary evidence shows that you are more likely to spread it than someone who is asymptomatic.
Symptoms to Watch Out for:
- RSV, flu and COVID-19 are all respiratory viruses so a lot of the symptoms someone could experience are similar. Common symptoms can be fever, cough, fatigue, congestion/stuffy nose, sore throat and headache. Additionally, RSV may include signs of wheezing, rapid or belly breathing and needs prompt attention by contacting your healthcare provider for guidance.
- If you have any of these symptoms, AppHealthCare encourages you to use an at-home test for COVID-19 and/or see your healthcare provider early so they may be able to provide early evaluation and treatment medication. If you have shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, it is important to seek emergency care, but only in a true emergency.
- If you are age 50 or older or if you have an underlying health condition you may be at greater risk for complications from the respiratory viruses like flu and COVID-19. Finding out whether you have COVID-19 and/or the flu or RSV can direct your provider to prescribe the most appropriate treatment to decrease your risk of a severe case of illness. Now is the time to make sure you have COVID-19 at-home tests readily available and a plan for contacting your family healthcare provider in case you or someone in your family does get sick. AppHealthCare offers free at-home COVID-19 test kits and anyone is welcome to come by their offices and pick some up while supplies last.
When to Seek Medical Help:
- If someone is experiencing severe symptoms like shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, pain or pressure in their chest, confusion/disorientation, inability to stay awake or wake up or other concerning symptoms, seek emergency care immediately. For parents who are concerned their child is ill, please contact your healthcare provider early for testing and treatment. If you see signs of troubled breathing, wheezing, blue skin, nails or lips, please seek emergency care immediately.
- If someone is sick, we encourage them to reach out to a healthcare provider to see what kind of testing is recommended. There are treatments available for both COVID-19 and the flu that can be prescribed by a healthcare provider and it is important to start the treatment early and not wait.
