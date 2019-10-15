WEST JEFFERSON — At halftime of the Ashe County Huskies' 44-28 win over North Wilkes Friday, Oct. 11, the school announced named senior Caroline Keith the 2019 Homecoming Queen.
Freshman Kirkland Hudler and Claira Corey, sophomores Katie Woods and Brenna Maloney, juniors Savanna Vannoy and Bella Powers and seniors Julia Bassett and Cierra Burgess filled out the rest of the homecoming court.
2018 Homecoming Queen Maggie Knight was on hand to hand Keith her sash, flowers and place the tiara on her head. Ashe County High School JROTC cadets acted as escorts.
